e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 550 medicos, staff nurse and other vacancies for Covid-19 patients

BMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 550 medicos, staff nurse and other vacancies for Covid-19 patients

Seven Hills Hospital (Corona quarantine/ isolation centre Marol, Andheri Mumbai) has invited online applications for the post of senior consultants and intensivist, assistant medical officers - MBBS, BAMS, BHMS and qualified staff nurse for treatment of Covid -19 patients for three months. Details here.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:21 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BMC Recruitment 2020
BMC Recruitment 2020(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Seven Hills Hospital (Corona quarantine/ isolation centre Marol, Andheri Mumbai) has invited online applications for the post of senior consultants and intensivist, assistant medical officers - MBBS, BAMS, BHMS and qualified staff nurse for treatment of Covid -19 patients for three months. The recruitment will be contractual in nature.

Aspirants can get the application forms in LTMG Hospital, Sion Mumbai- 22 in cash section for Rs 100 plus 5% GST. The application form will be available from April 15 to 18, 2020 between 10 am and 3 pm, excluding Sunday. They will have to submit in dispatch section along with the receipt of charge.

Check official notification here

Educational Qualifications:

Senior Consultants, Intensivist (MD-Medicine) Anesthetist (MD) Nephrologist (DM) Cardiologist (DM), Neurologist (DM): 30 posts

Applicants should be degree holders of recognized university or superspeciality degree holders of recognized university.

Applicants should be registered with MMC or MCI.

Assistant Medical Officer : 120 posts

MBBS, BAMS , BHMS: Applicants should be degree holders of recognized universities.

Applicants should be registered with MMC or MCI or relevant Institution.

Qualified staff nurse: 400 posts

Applicants should be 12th passed and GNM diploma holder of recognized Nursing Council. Candidates should be registered with the Nursing Council.

Age Limit: The candidate should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years as on 19.4.2020. The Copy of Birth certificate/ relevant certificate of birth date should be attached along with the form.

top news
Afghan border clash with Taliban exposes Jaish terror camps for Kashmir
Afghan border clash with Taliban exposes Jaish terror camps for Kashmir
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19: No immediate plans to evacuate stranded Indians abroad
Covid-19: No immediate plans to evacuate stranded Indians abroad
LIVE: Over 3,300 Indians in 53 countries have tested Covid-19 positive, 25 died
LIVE: Over 3,300 Indians in 53 countries have tested Covid-19 positive, 25 died
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone XR: Which one should you buy?
iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone XR: Which one should you buy?
Why supply cuts have failed to help oil prices rise from record lows
Why supply cuts have failed to help oil prices rise from record lows
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News