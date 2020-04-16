BMC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 550 medicos, staff nurse and other vacancies for Covid-19 patients

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:21 IST

Seven Hills Hospital (Corona quarantine/ isolation centre Marol, Andheri Mumbai) has invited online applications for the post of senior consultants and intensivist, assistant medical officers - MBBS, BAMS, BHMS and qualified staff nurse for treatment of Covid -19 patients for three months. The recruitment will be contractual in nature.

Aspirants can get the application forms in LTMG Hospital, Sion Mumbai- 22 in cash section for Rs 100 plus 5% GST. The application form will be available from April 15 to 18, 2020 between 10 am and 3 pm, excluding Sunday. They will have to submit in dispatch section along with the receipt of charge.

Check official notification here

Educational Qualifications:

Senior Consultants, Intensivist (MD-Medicine) Anesthetist (MD) Nephrologist (DM) Cardiologist (DM), Neurologist (DM): 30 posts

Applicants should be degree holders of recognized university or superspeciality degree holders of recognized university.

Applicants should be registered with MMC or MCI.

Assistant Medical Officer : 120 posts

MBBS, BAMS , BHMS: Applicants should be degree holders of recognized universities.

Applicants should be registered with MMC or MCI or relevant Institution.

Qualified staff nurse: 400 posts

Applicants should be 12th passed and GNM diploma holder of recognized Nursing Council. Candidates should be registered with the Nursing Council.

Age Limit: The candidate should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years as on 19.4.2020. The Copy of Birth certificate/ relevant certificate of birth date should be attached along with the form.