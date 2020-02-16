e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Board Exam 2020: Kolkata Police Commissioner asks students to contact police in case they face disturbance

Board Exam 2020: Kolkata Police Commissioner asks students to contact police in case they face disturbance

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Sharma provided four mobile numbers 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365 for the students to contact in case of such disturbances.

education Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Saturday asked students to dial 100 or contact the force in case of any disturbance due to music played on loudspeakers or any other issues they face. (Representational image)
Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Saturday asked students to dial 100 or contact the force in case of any disturbance due to music played on loudspeakers or any other issues they face. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Wishing luck for their coming board examinations, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Saturday asked students to dial 100 or contact the force in case of any disturbance due to music played on loudspeakers or any other issues they face.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Sharma provided four mobile numbers 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365 for the students to contact in case of such disturbances.

The move, police sources said, was taken after requests poured in to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar and its social networking page from students seeking help as their board examinations are approaching.

“Respected authority, as board exams and other exams are approaching, we students are facing the problem of loud music in our locality almost everyday. Be it a private function or a political agenda, people are setting up huge speakers and decks even after 10PM,” tweet of one student Raghav Agarwal, read.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
Shaheen Bagh protestors want to meet Amit Shah en masse, cops deny consent
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
‘Nayak 2 is back again,’ reads poster at Arvind Kerjiwal’s swearing-in venue
PM to unveil 63-ft tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi today
PM to unveil 63-ft tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi today
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News