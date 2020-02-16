Board Exam 2020: Kolkata Police Commissioner asks students to contact police in case they face disturbance

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:52 IST

Wishing luck for their coming board examinations, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Saturday asked students to dial 100 or contact the force in case of any disturbance due to music played on loudspeakers or any other issues they face.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Sharma provided four mobile numbers 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365 for the students to contact in case of such disturbances.

The move, police sources said, was taken after requests poured in to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar and its social networking page from students seeking help as their board examinations are approaching.

“Respected authority, as board exams and other exams are approaching, we students are facing the problem of loud music in our locality almost everyday. Be it a private function or a political agenda, people are setting up huge speakers and decks even after 10PM,” tweet of one student Raghav Agarwal, read.