Board exams 2019: 45 Lakh answer sheets lay untouched as Maharashtra HSC teachers boycott duties

More than 45 lakh answer sheets of Class 12 students from across the state are lying untouched by evaluators because their long-pending demands such as getting permanent posting and timely increments for senior teachers have not been addressed by the government.

The paper- evaluation boycott has been called by the Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MSFJCTO), which claims to represent over 75,000 junior college teachers across the state. The organisation threatened to take this step on February 18, three days before Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations began in Maharashtra.

As per norms, chief moderators of each subject meet to discuss the marking scheme and other procedures followed on the day of the exam. The next day, this information is passed on to other moderators before they begin evaluating papers. This year, chief moderators have not met five days into the HSC exams.

Anil Deshmukh, president, MSFJCTO, said teachers were compelled to protest as the government has not paid heed to any of their demands. “Five days after the HSC exam began, the evaluation has still not started. We have been forced to take this step because no action has been taken regarding the issues raised by us,” he said.

Some of their demands include the regularisation of teaching posts in colleges, timely increments to teachers who have completed 25 years of service and fixing the errors in the calculations made under the Seventh Pay Commission among others. Deshmukh said teachers continued to conduct oral exams and practicals, hoping the state would look into their demands.

“However, as it failed to do so, the teachers were forced to boycott evaluation duties,” Deshmukh said.

Last week, Deshmukh claimed the state’s education minister, Vinod Tawde, met with the teachers’ association on January 31 and assured to look into their problems by taking it up with the finance ministry. “However, nothing has happened ever since,” Deshmukh had told HT.

Members of the MSFJCTO are expected to meet state ministers tomorrow to discuss their demands once again. “If we do not get a satisfactory response, our boycott will continue,” added Deshmukh.

The teachers’ organisation had called for boycott in 2017 and 2018 as well. However, they completed their evaluations in time after the strike was called off at the last minute. The results of Class 12 exams were also announced in time, despite their protesting during the board exams.

This academic year, around 15 lakhs students have registered for the Class 12 board examinations which will end on March 20.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 08:35 IST