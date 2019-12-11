e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Board Exams 2020: Over 70% of Class 10 students of Delhi govt schools opt for ‘basic maths

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:21 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
More than 70 per cent Delhi government school students appearing for class X board exams in 2020 have opted for ‘basic mathematics’-- an option introduced for the first time.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this year announced that it will introduce two levels of examination in mathematics for Class 10 students in 2020 to cater to different kinds of learners.

The nomenclature for the examinations will be mathematics - standard, for the existing level of examination, and mathematics - basic, for the easier level, according to a circular issued by the CBSE.

However, if the students change their mind after the exam, they will be given the option of writing the standard mathematics paper during the compartment examination.

According to Delhi government statistics, more than 70 per cent students appearing for the exam have opted for basic mathematics.

As per the National Curriculum Framework, not only would the two levels of examination cater to different kinds of learners and allow different levels of testing, it would also reduce overall student stress levels, the CBSE had said while notifying the introduction of option.

The syllabus, classroom teaching and internal assessment for both the levels would remain the same, so that the students get an opportunity to study the whole range of topics throughout the year and are able to decide upon the level of board examination depending upon their aptitude and abilities.

Education News