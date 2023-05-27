AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: AHSEC Class 12 results awaited, updates here

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 in due course of time. The AHSEC Class 12th results is awaited and candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination are eagerly waiting for it. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the result link will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in as well.

This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for AHSEC Class 12 – Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination. The Assam Class 12 final examination was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, pass percentage and other details.