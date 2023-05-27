Home / Education / Board Exams / AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: AHSEC Class 12 results awaited, updates here
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: AHSEC Class 12 results awaited, updates here

board exams
Published on May 27, 2023 07:37 AM IST

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live updates: AHSEC Class 12 results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live updates: AHSEC Class 12 results, direct link, pass percentage at resultsassam.nic.in
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live updates: AHSEC Class 12 results, direct link, pass percentage at resultsassam.nic.in(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 in due course of time. The AHSEC Class 12th results is awaited and candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination are eagerly waiting for it. When declared, candidates can check the results on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

Apart from the official website, the result link will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in as well. 

This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for AHSEC Class 12 – Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination. The Assam Class 12 final examination was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 27, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Around 2 lakh candidates appeared 

    This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for AHSEC Class 12 – Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination. 

  • May 27, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    AHSEC HS result 2023: Where to check 

    The result link will be available to the appeared candidates on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

    Apart from the official website, the result link will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in as well.

  • May 27, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    AHSEC 12th result: Date and Time 

    AHSEC 12th result date and time have not been shared by the Board yet. The Class 12 results are awaited. 

