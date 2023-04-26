AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Declared: BIEAP Intermediate Results out

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 on April 26, 2023. The BIEAP Intermediate Results for first and second year can be checked by candidates on the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Result 2023 Live Updates AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 Declared

This year around 5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The results was announced by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana at the press conference conducted by the Board.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2023 link available under results section.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To check AP Inter results, students are required to use board exam roll number and date of birth.

AP Inter 2nd year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023 and 1st year exams took place between March 15 and April 3 at various exam centres across the state.