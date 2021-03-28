AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 released, here’s how to download

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIEAP has released AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021. The hall ticket for inter second year practical examination can be downloaded by all students through the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

The practical exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 31 to April 24, 2021. To appear for the practical exams, students will have to download the admit card. The hall ticket will have candidate’s name, exam date, time and the venue printed on it. All appearing students can follow these simple steps to download the hall ticket given below.

AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP Inter 2nd year Practical Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

• Click on download hall ticket link and your admit card will be downloaded.

• Once done, keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP Inter 2nd year examination will begin on May 5, 2021 and would end on May 23, 2021. The board examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams will be conducted for those intermediate students who have opted for Biology, Chemistry and Physics as their main subject of study.