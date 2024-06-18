AP Inter Supply Result 2024 out, get direct link for BIEAP 2nd year supplementary results here

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supply Result 2024 on June 18, 2024. Candidates who have appeared second year supply examination can check II year results (General and Vocational) of IPASE May 2024 on the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The direct link is given here. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates AP Inter Supply Result 2024: BIEAP 2nd year supply results out, direct link here(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The results was announced at office of Board of Intermediate Education, Eswar Elite, Opp. Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli, Guntur at 2 pm.

AP Inter Supply Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP Inter supplementary examination was conducted from May 24 to June 1, 2024. The supply examination was conducted in two shifts- first year students appeared for the exam in first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second year students appeared for the exam in second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

This year, a total of 137587 candidates were eligible to appear for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year examination. For regular course, a total of 67129 boys and 54416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.