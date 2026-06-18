AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026. The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.
Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.