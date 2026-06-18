The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the intermediate supplementary examination can check the first and second year results through the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE Updates AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here (PTI file)

The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary examination commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 4, 2026. The practical examination was started on May 21 and ended on June 11, 2026.

Apart from the website, the students who appeared can access the results by sending a 'Hi' message to Mana Mithra's WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience.

Direct link to check AP Inter Supply Result 2026

AP Inter Supply Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for the IPASE examination can check the results by following these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.