AP Inter Supply Result 2022 Date: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing today

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time. The BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be declared on August 30, 2022 at 5 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check the results on the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Live Updates

As per the Board, the AP supplementary results for I and II year General and Vocational courses of IPASE 2022 will be released by Education Minister of State, Botcha Satyanarayana on August 30, 2022 at 5 pm. The results can also be checked on examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Supply Results 2022 Date & Time

Date Time August 30, 2022 5 pm

The AP supplementary examination for first year and second year was conducted from August 3 to August 12, 2022. The first year exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second year exam was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The practical exams were conducted from August 17 to August 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BIEAP.