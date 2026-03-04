Edit Profile
    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 04, 2026 11:23:23 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards will be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

    Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination; failing to do so will deny entry to the exam room/hall. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the hall ticket, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 04, 2026 11:23:23 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam to be held in single shift

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:55:20 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: When will exam commence?

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:29:05 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Website to check admit card

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:26:38 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Admit card not out yet

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 soon.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:22:48 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: bse.ap.gov.in

    Mar 04, 2026 10:18:33 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

    1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    2. Click on AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

    5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:15:55 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Carry admit card to exam centre

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination; failing to do so will deny entry to the exam room/hall.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:11:39 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:08:19 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam dates

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:06:02 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Where to check admit cards?

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in.

    Mar 04, 2026 10:01:32 AM IST

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Class 10 admit card has not been shared yet.

    News education board exams AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in
