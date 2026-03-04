AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards will be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in....Read More
The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.
Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination; failing to do so will deny entry to the exam room/hall. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the hall ticket, direct link and other details.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam to be held in single shift
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: When will exam commence?
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Website to check admit card
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Admit card not out yet
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 soon.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.
1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Carry admit card to exam centre
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination; failing to do so will deny entry to the exam room/hall.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Where to check admit cards?
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Class 10 admit card has not been shared yet.