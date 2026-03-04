Live

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: BSEAP Class 10 admit cards to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely release the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 soon. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 examination across the state can download the BSEAP Class 10 admit cards through the official website of BSE AP at bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with the First language paper and will end with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination; failing to do so will deny entry to the exam room/hall. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the hall ticket, direct link and other details. ...Read More

