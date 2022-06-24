AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Direct link to check APOSS marks memo
- AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Candidates can check their results on apopenschool.ap.gov.in or using the direct link given here.
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 11:36 AM IST
APOSS Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter Results 2022: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) on Thursday announced that AP SSC and Inter open school results will be announced on June 24, at 11 am. Students can visit the official website of APOSS – apopenschool.ap.gov.in to check AP SSC, Inter open school result and download marks memo.
To download AP SSC, Inter open school results, students need to login with their hall ticket number or admission number.
Here is the direct link and steps to download Andhra Pradesh open school result:
APOSS SSC, Inter result 2022 link
How to download AP SSC, Inter results 2022
- Go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the SSC or Inter result link under ‘Quick Links’.
- Enter roll number or admission number.
- Submit and check result.
- Save a copy of your marks memo for future use.
