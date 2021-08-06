Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Results 2021: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result today, how to check here
AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared at 5 pm on August 6, 2021. Candidates can check Andhra Pradesh 10th Result by following these steps to check results given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:30 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Results 2021 on August 6, 2021. Andhra Pradesh 10th Result will be available at 5 pm. Students of Class 10 who have registered themselves for the board exams can check their result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

This year around 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. Class 10 result can also be checked on the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. The result for Class 10 board exams can be checked by the candidates by following these simple steps given below.

AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates

AP SSC Results 2021: How to check result

• Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

• Click on AP SSC results 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has prepared the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEAP.


