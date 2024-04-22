Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination and are not satisfied can appear for the examination. Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates announced, check here (Hindustan Times)

SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2024 are scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 3, 2024. The detailed timetable of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2024 will be announced in due course.

Candidates who wish to appear for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2024 are advised to remit the Examination Fee as per the following Due Dates without waiting for the results of recounting and Re – Verification. The Concerned HM shall remit the Examination Fee though the HM Login in the Official Website of the Board of Secondary Education, A.P. www.bse.ap.gov.in.

The due dates without late fee is from April 23 to April 30, 2024 and with late fee of ₹50/- os from May 1 to May 23, 2024.

AP SSC Result 2024 has been declared. This year the overall pass percentage of AP SSC Result 2024 is 86.69%. The pass percentage of boys is 84.32% and pass percentage of girls is 89.17% this year.

A total of 6,16,615 students have appeared for the examination, out of which 5,34,574 students have passed the examination. No toppers were announced by the Board. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.