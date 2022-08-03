AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: Manabadi, BSE AP 10th supply results out
- BSE AP SSC 10th Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh BSE Class 10 supplementary exam results announced bse.ap.gov.in. Live updates here.
BSE AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced BSE AP SSC or Class 10 supply exam results. Students can check these results on the board wesbsite, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC regular exam results were announced in June and a total of 414281 students out of 615908 who appeared in this exam were declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 67.26%.
This means over 2 lakh candidates were put in the compartment category, who were eligible to appear in the supplementary exam, which was held from July 6 to 15, 2022.
Once announced, students can check BSE AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 using their roll number and other required details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:46 AM IST
AP SSC Supplementary result 2022: Login credentials required
To check AP SSC supplementary result marks memo, students need to use their board exam roll number.
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:44 AM IST
AP SSC 10th supply results 2022: Over 2 lakh candidates
This year, a total of a total of 615908 students had appeared for SSC regular exams in Andhra Pradesh and of them, 414281 had qualified, meaning over 2 lakh candidates were put in the compartment category, who were eligible for supply exams.
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Manabadi AP 10th SSC Supplementary result 2022: How to check scores
- Go to bse.ap.gov.in or resultsbse.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the SSC July exam result link.
- Enter your roll number.
- Submit and check result.
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:28 AM IST
BSE AP SSC 10th supply result 2022 direct link
Direct link to check AP SSC supply exam results
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:23 AM IST
AP SSC 10th supplementary results declared
AP SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results have been declared.
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:18 AM IST
AP 10th supply result 2022 today?
According to some reports, BSE AP 10th supply results will be announced on August 3. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet.
-
Aug 03, 2022 11:17 AM IST
AP SSC 10th supply results 2022 expected soon
Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 or SSC supplementary examination results 2022 are expected to be declared soon.
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: Manabadi, BSE AP 10th supply results out
- BSE AP SSC 10th Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh BSE Class 10 supplementary exam results announced bse.ap.gov.in. Live updates here.
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date: Plus 2 results on August 8
- Odisha Plus Two 12th Result 2022: CHSE will announce Class 12 Arts stream results on August 8 at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
GSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022-23 schedule released at gseb.org, check details
- GSEB 10th, 12th academic calendar for 2022–2023 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Important points students should know
MPSOS Result 2022: Ruk Jana Nahi June-2022 class 10th and 12th result out
- MPSOS has declared the MPSOS Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students under the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana.
Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: 94 % pass in science, 89 % pass in commerce
- Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: Results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations has been declared.
Odisha board CHSE +2 results out; How to check 12th Science, Commerce scores
- Odisha board CHSE +2 or Class 12 results have been declared. Here is direct link and how to check results.
UP Board Madarsa result 2022: Mohammed Naseem tops Sr. secoundary exam
- Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board has announced Secondary, Sr. Secondary, Kamil, Fazil exam results.
Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores
- Odisha CHSE Class 12 or +2 final exam results will be announced shortly. Here are the official websites where students can check their marks.
Odisha CHSE Result 2022: Odisha board 12th Science, Commerce results out, link
- CHSE Odisha Class 12 final exam results for Science and Commerce streams has been declared.
Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Live: 94.12% pass Class 12th Science, 89.2% in Commerce
- CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Odisha board has announced Plus Two or Class 12 fina results on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
UP Madarsa Board Result 2022: 81.54 % candidates passed the exam
- UP Madarsa Board results 2022 released on July 26.
Odisha CHSE 12th board results tomorrow on 4 pm at chseodisha.nic.in
- Council of Higher Education Odisha (CHSE) Odisha Class 12 results on July 27.
UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 declared at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, link here
- Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has released result at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
Odisha CHSE 12th board result 2022 expected on July 30 or July 31
- CHSE Odisha Class 12 results are expected to be announced on July 30 or July 31.