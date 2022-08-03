AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: Manabadi, BSE AP 10th supply results out

BSE AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced BSE AP SSC or Class 10 supply exam results. Students can check these results on the board wesbsite, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC regular exam results were announced in June and a total of 414281 students out of 615908 who appeared in this exam were declared pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 67.26%.

This means over 2 lakh candidates were put in the compartment category, who were eligible to appear in the supplementary exam, which was held from July 6 to 15, 2022.

Once announced, students can check BSE AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 using their roll number and other required details.