The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP SSC Supply Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Class 10 supplementary results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Supply Result 2026 Live Updates AP SSC Supply Result 2026 declared at bse.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Secondary School Certificate Advanced Supplementary Exam, May 2026 commenced on May 25, 2026 and ended on June 4, 2026. The exam started with the first language paper and concluded with the OSSC Main Language Paper II. The exam was held in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Direct link to check AP SSC Supply Result 2026

AP SSC Supply Result 2026: How to check Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP SSC Supply Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. The result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Class 10 supplementary results were announced on June 12, 2026. The exam served as an opportunity for students who could not achieve the desired marks to improve their scores in the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 board exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.41 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.