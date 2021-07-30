Assam Board Class 10th Result 2021: SEBA HSLC Result today, how to check here

Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare Assam Board Class 10th Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. The SEBA HSLC Result will be announced at 11 am. All students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

The result link will also be available on other official websites including results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in and on private portals like indiaresults.com and exametc.in. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 Live

Assam Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.

• Click on Assam Class 10 result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 4 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The exams that was scheduled to be conducted on April was first postponed and later cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.



