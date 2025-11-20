Edit Profile
    Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check exam schedules here

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026 for Class 10, 12 has been released. The exam schedules can be checked here. 

    Published on: Nov 20, 2025 2:10 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Assam State School Education Board has released the Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026. The Class 10, 12 exam timetable can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of SEBA Assam for the Class 10 timetable and AHSEC for the Class 12 timetable.

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check exam schedules here (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
    According to the official date sheet, the Class 10 or HSLC exam will commence on February 10 and conclude on February 27, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will begin with MIL/ English paper.

    The Class 12 or HS final exam will begin on February 11 and will end on March 16, 2026. The HS exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will begin with the English paper and conclude with the Entrepreneurship Development and Advanced Sanskrit papers.

    The practical examinations will be held from January 27 to February 7, 2026, in each institution under the jurisdiction of ASSEB, Div.-II, where students were registered in the 2024-25 session.

    Assam CM announces Class 10, 12 board exam 2026 dates, check here

    The complete datesheet was released a day after the state Chief Minister announced the exam dates. The post shared by Assam CM on his official X account reads, “Important Examination Update 1. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. 2. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations.”

    recommendedIcon
