Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for 2026. The Class 10 or HSLC examination 2026 will begin from February 10, 2026 and the Class 12 or HS exam 2026 will begin from February 11, 2026. Assam CM announces Class 10, 12 board exam 2026 dates, check here (PTI)

The exam dates for HSLC and HS board exams were shared by Assam CM on his official X account. The post reads, “Important Examination Update 1. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026. 2. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026. Wishing every student the very best for their upcoming examinations.”

The Board has not released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets yet. However, SEBA Assam has reopened the window to fill the forms for the HSLC exam. The window reopened on November 17 and will close on November 20, 2025. The last date for submission of payment is November 21, 2025.

During this duration, the schools which have not yet completed their form fill-up should visit the official website and complete the form fill-up process.

The Board has further informed that the student for whom the form-filling process is done during this extended period will be conducted as an APL category only. Also, the Heads of the Institutions are directed to update their bank details of the candidates, if not updated yet.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 or HS exam form fill up window has been closed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam or AHSEC.