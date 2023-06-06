Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS result 2023 Declared: How to check AHSEC Class 12th results at resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS result 2023 Declared: How to check AHSEC Class 12th results at resultsassam.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Assam HS result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check AHSEC Class 12th results at resultsassam.nic.in by following the steps given below.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared Assam HS result 2023 on June 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Assam Board Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and also on resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates

Assam HS result 2023 Declared: How to check AHSEC Class 12th results (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
This year around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for Assam 12th board examination in the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Assam Results at resultsassam.nic.in.
  • Click on Assam HS result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 12 board examination were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AHSEC.

In 2022, the Assam HS results was announced on June 27. The overall pass percentage was 92.19% for Science stream, 87.27% for Commerce stream and 83.48% for Arts stream.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
