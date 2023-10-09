News / Education / Board Exams / Assam HSLC 2024 exam schedule released at site.sebaonline.org, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: Schedule Released, Theory Tests from Feb 16 to March 4, 2024.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the exam schedule for class 10th or HSLC board exam 2023. The theory test will start on February 16 and end on March 4, 2024, according to the Assam HSLC timetable. The practical exam will be held on February 2 and 3, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at site.sebaonline.org.

DateMorning ( 9 am to 12 noon)Afternoon ( 1: 30 pm to 4: 30pm)
February 16, 2024English 
February 17, 2024

Music

Dance

Wood Craft

Bengali

Manipuri

Santhali

February 20, 2024Social Science 
February 21, 2024

Retail Trade (NSQF)

 Private Security (NSQF)

 Animal Health Worker (NSQF)

Agriculture & Horticulture

Assamese
February 23, 2024MIL/Eng (IL) 
February 26, 2024General Science 
February 27, 2024Weaving and Textile Design  
February 29, 2024 General Mathematics  
March 2, 2024

Hindi (E)

Garment Designing (E)

 
March 4, 2024

Advanced Mathematics

 Geography

 History

 Sanskrit

Computer Science

Commerce

Home Science

 Arabic

Persian

Nepali 

Fine Arts

The theory examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm.

Candidates can check the examination schedule here.

