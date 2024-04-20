 Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: SEBA 10th results releasing today at 10.30 am at sebaonline.org - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: SEBA 10th results releasing today at 10.30 am at sebaonline.org

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Assam HSLC Result 2024 date and time have been announced. The SEBA 10th results will be releasing today at 10.30 am.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time. The SEBA 10th results will be declared on April 20, 2024 at 10.30 am. Candidates can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC 10th Result Live Updates

Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: SEBA 10th results releasing today at 10.30 am (Representative Photo)
Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: SEBA 10th results releasing today at 10.30 am (Representative Photo)

While speaking to HT Digital, Assam Board officials said that Assam 10th results will be announced today at 10.30 am.

More than 4 lakh candidates have appeared for SEBA Assam HSLC examination across the state. The HSLC examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, across the state at various examination centres. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only.

Assam HSLC Result 2024: How to check results

All those candidates who have appeared for the eamination can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of resultassam.nic.in.
  • Click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Assam HSLC Result 2024 Date, Time: SEBA 10th results releasing today at 10.30 am at sebaonline.org
