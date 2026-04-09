Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will SEBA Assam Class 10th results release? latest updates here

As per past trends, the Class 10 result date and time is announced first before the declaration of the results.

The Class 10 board exam results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.

The Assam Class 10 examination commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 27, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time, how to check and more.