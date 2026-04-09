Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will SEBA Assam Class 10th results release? latest updates here
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th results will be announced on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, how to check and more details.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce the Assam HSLC Result 2026 date and time soon. The SEBA Assam Class 10th results will be announced by the Board and will be available to the candidates on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in....Read More
As per past trends, the Class 10 result date and time is announced first before the declaration of the results.
The Class 10 board exam results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.
The Assam Class 10 examination commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 27, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time, how to check and more.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10th results?
1. Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.
2. Click on Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: No official confirmation on result date
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: There is no official updat on the official website or on official social media handle of Assam CM. HT digital also do not have any confirmation to this yet.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: What media reports suggest on result date?
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: As per Career360 report, the Class 10 results will be announced on April 10, 2026. The report says that Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the result date.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 10 exams held?
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Assam Class 10 examination commenced on February 10 and concluded on February 27, 2026.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be announced via press conference
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 board exam results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the Board office in Assam. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise performance and other details will be shared.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time announcement awaited
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: As per past trends, the Class 10 result date and time is announced first before the declaration of the results.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The SEBA Assam Class 10th results will be announced by the Board and will be available to the candidates on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Class 10 results have not been disclosed yet.