Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam 10th Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check SEBA HSLC results on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live. Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam(PTI/File)

A total of 415324 students registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, and 301880 candidates passed the examination. This year 190765 Boys appeared for the Assam HSLC examination of which 142524 passed and 228140 girls appeared for the exam of which 159356 passed. This

A total of 94913 candidates secured 1st division, 148573 candidates secured 2nd division, and 58394 secured 3rd division. The boy's pass percentage is 74.72% and the girl's pass percentage is 70.96%.

Assam Matric result 2023 link

Assam 10th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.