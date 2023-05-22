Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Assam HSLC results are available at sebaonline.org.

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam 10th Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check SEBA HSLC results on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live.

Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam(PTI/File)
Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: 72.69 % pass SEBA Class 10th exam(PTI/File)

A total of 415324 students registered for the Class 10 board exam this year, and 301880 candidates passed the examination. This year 190765 Boys appeared for the Assam HSLC examination of which 142524 passed and 228140 girls appeared for the exam of which 159356 passed. This

A total of 94913 candidates secured 1st division, 148573 candidates secured 2nd division, and 58394 secured 3rd division. The boy's pass percentage is 74.72% and the girl's pass percentage is 70.96%.

Assam Matric result 2023 link

Assam 10th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam board exam result results + 1 more
assam board exam result results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out