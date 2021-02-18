Bihar Board 10th maths exam 2021: 40 students expelled, many say paper was tough

Altogether 40 examinees were expelled from the exam centres across the state for using unfair means on the second day of matriculation exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.

The board conducted mathematics paper in two sittings for more than 16.84 lakh students who took exam at 1,525 exam centres spread over 38 districts of the state.

BSEB officials claimed that exams were held peacefully in both sittings and attendance was recorded above 95%.

As many as nine impersonators were arrested from six districts including Munger, Supual, Khagaria, Madhepura, Darbhanga and Patna. Of expelled candidates, eight were booked in Saran, seven in Bhojpur and five in Rohtas.

A section of students rated mathematics paper difficult and time consuming. A large number of students came out from exam hall with tensed face while several of them feared failure in the exam.

Shivam Raj, who took exam at Miller High School, said, “Paper was tough. Plenty of questions were asked from algebraic equation and trigonometry. Objective questions were time consuming as it involved lengthy calculations.”

“I want to become an engineer. If I don’t score well, I will not get mathematics stream in intermediate.”, he rued.

Another examinee Divya Gupta, who took exam at Bankipore Girls’ High School, said, “Paper was really tough. We had to solve lengthy equations for 1 mark question. Sadly, if the selected option is wrong, we are not going to get step marking. As exams are being conducted without any gap, we hardly get time for revision. I doubt that I will pass the exam.”

Ajit Kumar, who took exam at Ram Lakhan Singh High School, said, “Questions matched with NCERT books but there were 30 to 40 questions based on numerical. Questions were flooded from the same topic. As school and coaching was closed, we had not done rigorous practice of solving sums.”

BSEB has scheduled social science paper on Friday.