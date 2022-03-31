Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board on Thursday, March 31 announced the Bihar class 10th result on its official result website. The minister is declaring the results.

All those who have appeared in the Bihar Board matric exam can check their BSEB class 10th results on the official results website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

Direct link to check Bihar Board 10th results http://bseb-nlb01-ea7b563b0c4af938.elb.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/Home/Index

The Class 10 examinations of Bihar Board were held from February 17 to February 24, 2022. Around 17 lakh students in the state have registered to take the Bihar Board Class 10 exams this year. The exams were held in two shifts, the first was from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second was held from 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bihar Board 10th results 2022 live updates

For the objective questions, which make up half of the exam, the Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released earlier. The deadline to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 was Friday, March 11 till 5pm.

Bihar board 10th results: Steps to check

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Board declared the class 12th or intermediate exam result on March 16.