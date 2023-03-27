Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date, time latest updates
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date, time latest updates

Updated on Mar 28, 2023 09:31 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB will announce Matric results on results.biharboardonline.com. It will also be available on hindustantimes.com. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric result date, time updates
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric result date, time updates
ByHT Education Desk
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement of Class 10 or Matric exam result date and time soon. BSEB will share this information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check BSEB Matric result on the HT portal (hindustantimes.com).

Bihar Education Minister is likely to announce Matric results, in presence of BSEB officials. The board will hold a press conference to announce names of toppers and other details. 

After that, students can visit the websites to view their scores. If the official website for Bihar 10th result crashes due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT portal to check their scores. They can also pre-register to get SMS alert.

BSEB 10th result 2023: HT Portal link for Bihar board Matric result

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 28, 2023 09:31 PM IST

    Bihar Board result: Last years toppers

    First topper-Ramayani Roy

    Second topper-Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar

    Third topper-Pragya Kumari

  • Mar 28, 2023 08:57 PM IST

    Bihar Board result:  Websites to check

    results.biharboardonline.com

    hindustantimes.com

  • Mar 28, 2023 08:17 PM IST

    Bihar Matric result: Know how to check at HT Portal

    Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Now, select Bihar Board.

    Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.

    Enter the asked details and login (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).

    View and download your result.

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:34 PM IST

    Bihar Matric result 2023: Keep your admit card handy at the time of the result

    Once the Bihar Board Matric result will be announced keep admit card handy to check the result.

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:27 PM IST

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: No update yet 

    BESB has not yet made any announcement regarding Matric result date and time.

  • Mar 28, 2023 06:34 PM IST

    Bihar Board 2023: Class 10th result date not released

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has still not released the Class 10th result releasing date and time. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    Bihar Board 2023: Inter registration date extended till March 30

    Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 till march 30, 2023.

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    Bihar Board class 10th result: Check results at results.biharboardonline.com

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Matric or Class 10 final results soon at results.biharboardonline.com.

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:31 PM IST

    Bihar Board class 10th result: Over 17 lakh candidates awaiting result

    This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    Bihar Board: Matric exam was conducted in Feb

    BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The evaluation process was conducted from March 1 to March 12, 2023. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:11 PM IST

    Bihar Board Matric result: Know how to check

    Go to the official BSEB website.

    Open the Matric (10th) result link.

    Enter roll number, roll code and login.

    View and download your result.

  • Mar 28, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    Bihar Board 2023: Results expected soon

    Candidates can check their scores using roll codes and roll numbers.

  • Mar 28, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: How to check on HT portal

     

    Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Now, select Bihar Board.

    Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.

    Enter the asked details and log in (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).

    View and download your result.

  • Mar 28, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: What if official website crashes?

    If the official website of Bihar board result crashes, students can use the HT portal link given above as an alternative method. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 03:41 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: No announcement yet

    BESB has not yet made any announcement regarding Matric result date and time.

  • Mar 28, 2023 02:19 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: Direct link

    The direct link to check Bihar board Matric result will be provided here, when available. Stay tuned. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result: How to check on results.biharboardonline.com

    1. Go to results.biharboardonline.com.
    2. Open the Matric result link.
    3. Enter roll code and roll number.
    4. Check your result after logging in. 
  • Mar 28, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: How to check it on hindustantimes.com

    1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
    2. Now, open the Bihar Board tab.
    3. Go to Matric or Class 10th result.
    4. Enter the asked details and login (if visiting before results, pre-register).
    5. After logging in, view and download your result.
  • Mar 28, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023 today?

    Some reports say BSEB may announce Class 10th results today, March 28. An official update is expected soon. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: Results to be available on HT Portal

    Bihar board 10th result 2023 will also be available on HT Portal along with the official websites. The link given above is where the results can be checked by all appeared candidates. Register yourself to get your results on mobile.

  • Mar 28, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Press conference

    Like Inter results, BSEB will also hold a press conference for 10th result in which Bihar Education Minister is likely to announce results.

  • Mar 28, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Bihar 10th result 2023 date, time announcement on Twitter, Facebook

    BSEB will announce date and time for Matric result press conference on Twitter and Facebook through its official pages. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Keep admit cards ready

    Candidates are advised to keep their board exam admit cards ready. Roll number and roll code will be required to check results. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th resut 2023 on Hindustan times: All you need to know

    All you need to know about Bihar Matric results on HT portal. Click here. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Check on HT Portal

    Check Bihar 10th result 2023 on HT portal. Interested candidates can also pre-register and receive updates on their phones.

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result date, time will be shared here

    Once officially announced by BSEB, students can check BSEB Matric result date and time here.

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:41 PM IST

    Bihar Board Matric result: Keep eye on BSEB's Facebook and Twitter page

    BSEB is expected to release the Matric result date on the official Facebook and Twitter pages.

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:54 PM IST

    Bihar Board Matric result: Class 10th result soon

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Matric examination results soon at results.biharboardonline.com

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:49 PM IST

    Bihar Board class 10th result: 96,63,774 Matric answer key evaluated

    A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets were evaluated by the Board officials.

  • Mar 27, 2023 06:43 PM IST

    BSEB class 10th result: Answer sheets were evaluated in 172 centres

    A total of 172 evaluation centres were set up to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets.

  • Mar 27, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    BSEB class 10th result: Exam was held in Feb

    BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 10 to February 22.

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    Bihar Board class 10th result: Who will announce the result

    BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore is expected to announce the Bihar Matric result in the press conference. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    Bihar Matric result: Websites to keep eye on

    results.biharboardonline.com

    hindustantimes.com

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

     

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:24 PM IST

    Bihar 10th result 2023: Re-evaluation and compartment exam

    After announcing Matric results, BSEB will provide a window during which candidates can register requests for scrutiny of answer sheets, for which they will have to pay a fee. Those who fail in the main exam will be given another chance to clear Class 10 through the compartment exam. Schedule of these events will be announced after Matric results. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Marks sheet

    On the resut day, students will only get digital marks sheets. Hard copies of this document will be sent to schools and students have to collect it later. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023: Steps to check results

    1. Go to results.biharboardonline.com.
    2. Open the Matric result tab.
    3. Login with roll code, roll number and check your result. 
  • Mar 27, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    Bihar Board Matric result: Exam dates

    This year BSEB conducted the Bihar Board matric exams from February 14 to 22.

  • Mar 27, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Education minister to announce results?

    Bihar's Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar is likely to announce Matric results. He had announced Inter results earlier this month. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    Bihar 12th result 2023: Last year's topper

    Ramayani Roy from Patel High School, Aurangabad had scored 487/500 marks and topped the Matric exam last year. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: Login credentials required

    Login credentials required to view Bihar board 10th result are roll number and roll code. Students should keep their admit cards ready as these information are mentioned on admit cards. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal

    Hindustan Times will also host Bihar board 10th or Matric results. Candidates can check it using the link given above. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2023: List of official websites

    Official websites for Bihar board Inter result, updates are:

    1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
    2. results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Mar 27, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time

    BSEB will announce Bihar board 10th or Matric result date and time on social media. Once available, details will be shared here.

