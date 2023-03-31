Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Topper List: MD Rumman Ashraf topped Matric exam

Bihar board Matric results has been announced on March 31. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. The Matric result is also available on Hindustantimes.com. For more updates follow the live blog. Bihar Board Matric result released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 on HT Portal (Available Now)

This year MD Rumman Ashra topped the class 10th examination. Namrata Kumari and Gyani Anupamasecured the 2nd position. The third position was secured by Sanju Kumar, Bhavna Kumari and Jynandan Kumar Pandit.

This year the overall pass percentage is 81.04 %. A total of 13,05, 203 candidates passed the examination.

Last year Ramayani Roy of Patel High School, Aurangabad has scored 487/500 marks and topped the Matric exam. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured the second place. Pragya Kumari secured the Third position last year.

Last year a total of 16,11,099 candidates appeared for the examination of which 12,86,971 Passed the exam. The overall pass percentage last year was 79.88%.

In the year 2022 6,78,110 male students passed the examination, and 6,08,861 female students passed the examination.