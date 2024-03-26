Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Matric results date and time awaited, updates here
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. Ahead of the declaration of BSEB 10th results, the BSEB Matric result date and time will be announced by the Board. Students can check the 10th results when announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board....Read More
Along with the official websites, the BSEB Matric results will be available on HT Portal education page as well. Roll number and roll code is required to check the scores on HT Portal. Students will have to register on HT Portal for Bihar board 10th result page and get an alert as soon as the result is available.
The announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2024 date, time will be done on social media profiles of BSEB. As per the information available, BSEB Matric results will likely be announced by March end. The official confirmation of the result and time is awaited.
Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted by the Board from February 15 to February 23, 2024, in the state at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on BSEB Matric date and time, latest news.
Bihar board Class 10 result 2024: Official update on results, date on social media
The BSEB will make the official announcement of the Bihar board 10th result date and time on its X (Twitter) and Facebook pages. Bihar board Matric results will be announced in a press conference in which pass percentage, gender and division-wise results, toppers' names, etc. will be shared.
BSEB 10th result 2024: Steps to check scores
Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the home page, open the link to view Matric resut 2023.
Enter your roll code and roll number on fields provided.
Login and download your e-marks sheets.
BSEB 10th result: Details to be shared in the result press conference
Details about pre and post-exam activities, such as arrangements made by the board for holding the examination, evaluation process and more.
The number of candidates registered, appeared and passed.
Pass percentage, gender-wise result, etc.
Names of toppers.
Details about re-evaluation of answer sheets and compartment examination.
Bihar board 10th result 2024: Websites to check scores
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
results.biharboardonline.com
hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result
Bihar board 10th result live updates: Login credentials required to view scores
Students need to use these details to check Bihar board 10th result 2024:
Roll code
Roll number.
Bihar board 10th roll number and roll code are mentioned on admit cards.
Bihar board Class 10 result 2024: How to download Matric marksheets
Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of BSEB.
Open the Class 10th or the Matric result link.
Enter your roll code and roll number.
Submit the details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result and download the page.
BSEB 10th result 2024: Matric results to be available on HT Portal
BSEB 10th result 2024 will be annoucned soon. The result link will be available on official websites and also on HT Portal.
Like Bihar Board 12th Results, the BSEB matric result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page. Students can use the HT Portal on the result day to check their scorecards easily. They can also register now to receive alert when the result is declared. The link to register is given here.
BSEB 10th result: Exam dates
The BSEB 10th examination was conducted by the Board from February 15 to February 23, 2024, in the state at various exam centres.
Bihar board 10th result 2024: What past trends suggest
As per past trends, Bihar Board 10th result 2024 will be announced in March 2024. The official confirmation of the BSEB Matric result and time is awaited.
Bihar board 10th result: How to check scores of BSEB Matric
Bihar board 10th result will be announced soon. The results when declared will be available to the official website of BSEB. Following the steps given below will help the students to check their results hassle free.
Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of BSEB.
Open the Class 10th or the Matric result link.
Enter your roll code and roll number.
Submit the details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result and download the page.
Bihar board Class 10 result 2024: Where to check marks
Bihar board Class 10 result 2024 when announced will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board. Along with the official websites, the BSEB Matric results will be available on HT Portal Education page.
Bihar board 10th result 2024: Date and time
Bihar board 10th result 2024 date and time is awaited. The BSEB 10th result is expected soon. Ahead of the declaration of results, BSEB Matric result date and time will be announced by the Board.