Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Matric results date and time awaited, updates here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. Ahead of the declaration of BSEB 10th results, the BSEB Matric result date and time will be announced by the Board. Students can check the 10th results when announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and other websites of the board....Read More

Along with the official websites, the BSEB Matric results will be available on HT Portal education page as well. Roll number and roll code is required to check the scores on HT Portal. Students will have to register on HT Portal for Bihar board 10th result page and get an alert as soon as the result is available.

The announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2024 date, time will be done on social media profiles of BSEB. As per the information available, BSEB Matric results will likely be announced by March end. The official confirmation of the result and time is awaited.

Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted by the Board from February 15 to February 23, 2024, in the state at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on BSEB Matric date and time, latest news.