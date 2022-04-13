Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar board 12th Compartment admit cards 2022 for practical exams out
Bihar board 12th Compartment admit cards 2022 for practical exams out

  • The admit cards have been released on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Schools will download the admit cards and distribute among the students.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BSEB Bihar Board Exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Class 12 or Inter Compartment and Special exams for practical subjects. Admit cards for theory papers will be released later.

The admit cards have been released on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Schools will download the admit cards and distribute among the students.

The compartment exam is for students who could not qualify in the Intermediate final exam and special exam is for those who were absent.

The Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 4, 2022. 

The exams will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses. 

The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Board will give 15 minutes of additional ‘cool off’ time for reading and analysing the questions. Candidates are not supposed to write answers during the ‘cool off’ time.

