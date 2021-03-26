Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 soon, Check BSEB inter result on HT Portal

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 12 or inter exam results 2021 at around 3pm on Friday.

Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results after declaration on HT portal and the official website of BSEB.

The BSEB official website has crashed in the past on many occasions after the declaration of results due to heavy traffic. In this situation, it will be very convenient for the students to check their results on the HT portal, after it is uploaded.

How to check Bihar Board 2021 results on HT Portal

Visit the hindustantimes.com education page

Click on Board exams seen in the Nav bar

Click in Bihar board box

Key in the required details ( roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket) in the login page and submit

Your results will appear on the screen

Bihar board intermediate exam was held from February 1 to 13 and answer book evaluation ended on March 19. A total of 13,50,233 students appeared in BSEB class 12th exam this year, out of which, 6,46,540 are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

Here are some official websites to check Bihar board class 12 results 2021: onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.