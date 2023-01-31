Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board (BSEB) Inter exams from tomorrow, 80K students to appear in Patna

Bihar Board (BSEB) Inter exams from tomorrow, 80K students to appear in Patna

board exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 10:54 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023: More than 13 lakh students have registered for writing intermediate exam across the state.

ByMegha, Patna

BSEB Inter Exam 2023: Altogether 79,729 students have registered for writing the intermediate examination conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) from February 1.

Patna District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday reviewed the necessary preparations and security arrangements for conducting free and fair exam.

As many as 41,612 boys and 38,117 girls are set to take the exam in Patna across 80 exam centres.

Talking about security arrangements, he said, "Altogether 4,213 invigilators have been deployed at exam centres for fair and transparent examination. One invigilator has been deployed for every 25 candidates."

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any debarred items like mobile, bluetooth device etc.

"Frisking of candidates will be done at two levels.We have deployed 90 static magistrate, 13 squad magistrate, 6 flying squad and 5 super zonal magistrates for maintaining tight security at exam centres", Singh added.

He said that Section 144 of the CrPC will remain imposed at all exam centres during the exam period to prevent gathering of people and unscrupulous activities.

More than 13 lakh students have registered for writing intermediate exam across the state. The exam will conclude on February 11.

