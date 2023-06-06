Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board class 12th 2024 dummy registration card released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board class 12th 2024 dummy registration card released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 06:19 PM IST

The dummy registration card for class 12th is available on the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar School Education Board has released the Intermediate or Class 12th dummy registration card for the year 2024. The dummy registration card is available on the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The dummy admit card will be available on the official website till June 16.

Bihar Board class 12th 2024 dummy registration card released(PTI file)
The head of the educational institutes will be able to download the dummy admit card through their User ID and Password and get it to the students. Any correction in the spelling of the name of the students or their parent's name or photo, date of birth, cast religion, nationality, gender, subject,etc. will be done by the head of the concerned educational institution.

In case of any inconvenience while downloading the dummy registration card report to the committee's helpline number- 0612- 2230039.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
