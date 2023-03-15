Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live: BSEB Inter results this week, see updates

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Officials of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday said that results of Class 12 or Intermediate final examination 2023 will likely be announced by the end of this week. When declared, students can check their scores on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter result 2023 date and time will be announced at least one day ahead by the board on social media. Students can check all the latest updates in this blog.

Evaluation work of over 96 lakh copies of Inter final exam is now over. This year, around 13.18 lakh students took Inter final exams in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in Bihar.

BSEB will hold a press conference to announce results, pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. To ensure authenticity, BSEB also conducts verification of the top ten rank holders.

Soon after the press conference, the link to check scores will be activated on the board website. Students will get e-marks sheets on the result day and physical copies will be distributed by schools later.