Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live: BSEB Inter results this week, see updates

Updated on Mar 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Check all the details on Bihar board Intermediate result date and time here. 

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter results this week on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter results this week on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/For representation)
HT Education Desk
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Officials of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday said that results of Class 12 or Intermediate final examination 2023 will likely be announced by the end of this week. When declared, students can check their scores on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

BSEB Inter result 2023 date and time will be announced at least one day ahead by the board on social media. Students can check all the latest updates in this blog. 

Evaluation work of over 96 lakh copies of Inter final exam is now over. This year, around 13.18 lakh students took Inter final exams in Science, Arts and Commerce streams in Bihar. 

BSEB will hold a press conference to announce results, pass percentage, toppers' names, etc.  To ensure authenticity, BSEB also conducts verification of the top ten rank holders. 

Soon after the press conference, the link to check scores will be activated on the board website. Students will get e-marks sheets on the result day and physical copies will be distributed by schools later. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Bihar board Inter result 2023: Official announcement on social media

    BSEB will announce date and time for Inter results through its social media pages. The announcement will be made at least a day ahead. 

  • Mar 15, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Inter resuts 2023 likely this week

    Evaluation work of Intermediate final exams 2023 is over and results are likely to be announced this week, BSEB officials said on Tuesday, 

ByHT Education Desk

