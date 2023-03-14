BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce inter results this week

The wait of more than 13.18 lakh students who appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to end soon as the board completed evaluation of answer-sheets on Tuesday, said officials.

According to the officials, result announcement is likely by end of this week as processing of result cards is in the final stage.

BSEB officials assured that the board will announce inter and matric results before any education board in the country.

“Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across various evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies. All evaluation centres were equipped with computers for marks feeding which minimised time required for marks posting and error which occurs in manual systems. It will take a couple of days to finalise the result cards and verification of top scorers before the declaration of result. Tentatively, the intermediate result is likely to be declared on March 18”, said a senior official of BSEB.

In a bid to check the authenticity of toppers, the board conducts toppers’ verification of top 10 scorers.

As per the board, altogether 361 examinees were expelled this year for using unfair means during exam. The intermediate exams were conducted across 1464 exam centres from February 1 to 11.Evaluation of intermediate copies was carried out from March 1 and March 14 in the state.

Last year, BSEB announced inter results on March 16. Overall pass percentage stood at 80.15% in 2022.