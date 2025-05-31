Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2025: BSEB Class 12th results declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 31, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025 for Class 12 has been declared. Direct link to check BSEB 12th results is given here. 

Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. The compartment results have been announced for Class 10, 12. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results of Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Inter) Compartment exam through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Live Updates 

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2025: BSEB Class 12th results declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2025: BSEB Class 12th results declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, the Bihar board conducted the Matric and Inter Compartment exams from May 2 to 13, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The compartment examination answer key was released by the Board after the examination was held.

Direct link to check Class 10 compartment result  (not activated yet)

Direct link to check Class 12 compartment result 

Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2025: BSEB Class 12th results declared, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On