Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025 on May 31, 2025. The compartment results have been announced for Class 10, 12. candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results of Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Inter) Compartment exam through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Live Updates Bihar Board 12th Compartment Result 2025: BSEB Class 12th results declared, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, the Bihar board conducted the Matric and Inter Compartment exams from May 2 to 13, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The compartment examination answer key was released by the Board after the examination was held.

Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Board Compartment Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

