Bihar board Inter results 2022 out: List of websites to check Class 12 marks

  • Bihar board Inter results 2022: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared the Intermediate or class 12th results.
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 04:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB to declare the Intermediate or class 12th exam results on Wednesday, March 16 at 3pm. The arts, science, and commerce streams of the Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Class 12 practical exams of Bihar Board were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022. This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exam.

Candidates can check the BSEB results on the websites given below:

BSEB Inter result: List of websites

www.results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

hindustantimes.com/education

Here is the direct link to check the result

BSEB class Intermediate result is available on the official website of Hindustan Times education portal.

Direct link to check the result via HT Portal

To check the result through the HT portal follow the steps given below:

Visit Hindustan times education page at www.hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Click on Bihar board box

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

