Board Exams Date 2024 Live: MPBSE, PSEB, RBSE timetables awaited, updates here

Board Exams Date 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) and some other state boards Class 10, 12 timetables is awaited. The examination timetable will be available to all appearing candidates on the official websites of the respective boards.

CBSE, ICSE, ISC datesheets have already been released. CBSE Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and end on March 13, 2023; the Class 12 board exam will commence on February 15 and end on April 2, 2024.

Other than this, some state boards including Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, UP Board, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have already released their timetables.