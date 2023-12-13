Central Board of Secondary Education has released SOPs and guidelines for CBSE Board Exam 2024 practicals. The Class 10, 12 practical exam SOPs and guidelines can be checked by all candidates and other stakeholders on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024: SOPs and guidelines for Class 10, 12 practicals out

The official notice reads, “to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the Board.”

The practical examinations for Class 10, 12 will be conducted by all the schools from January 1 till February 14, 2024. The SOPs and guidelines can be checked on the official notice. Important ones are given below.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: SOPs and guidelines