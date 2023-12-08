close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released, check schedule here

Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 08, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued the HS final exam schedule.

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSC) has released the exam timetable for the Assam HSC final exam 2024. As per the notification released by the AHSC, the examination will be conducted from February 12 to March 13.

Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released
Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released

The Assam HSC examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. Candidates will get 10 minutes extra from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1:20 pm to 1: 30 pm in the afternoon shift.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Assam HSC Practical examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 8.

Assam HS timetable

DateMorning shift ( 9 am to 12 noon)Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm)
February 12, 2024 
English
February 13, 2024Music group A
Bihu
February 16, 2024 Chemistry, business studies, political science
February 17, 2024Music group BVocational paper I, vocational elective paper VI
February 19, 2024 Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II
February 21, 2024 
Modern Indian language or alternate English
February 22, 2024Entrepreneurship DevelopmentAdvance Sanskrit
February 23, 2024
Music (group C)		IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality, beauty & wellness, electronics, automotive
February 27, 2024 
Mathematics
February 29, 2024 Biology or Insurance or history
March 1, 2024 Fine Arts, economic geography, biotechnology
March 2, 2024 Advance languages, arabic, persian, sanskrit
March 4, 2024 Economics
March 5, 2024vocational paper II, vocational elective paper V
Swadesh adhyayn
March 6, 2024 
Statistics
March 7, 2024 Business mathematics and statistics, geography, geology
March 9, 2024Vocational elective paper VILogic and philosophy or finance or psychology
March 11, 2024 
Anthropology or sociology or salesmanship and advertising
March 12, 2024Home ScienceComputer science and application
March 13, 2024 Multimedia and web technology
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out