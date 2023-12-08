Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released, check schedule here

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSC) has released the exam timetable for the Assam HSC final exam 2024. As per the notification released by the AHSC, the examination will be conducted from February 12 to March 13. Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released

The Assam HSC examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. Candidates will get 10 minutes extra from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1:20 pm to 1: 30 pm in the afternoon shift.

The Assam HSC Practical examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 8.