Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released, check schedule here
Dec 08, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued the HS final exam schedule.
The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSC) has released the exam timetable for the Assam HSC final exam 2024. As per the notification released by the AHSC, the examination will be conducted from February 12 to March 13.
The Assam HSC examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. Candidates will get 10 minutes extra from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1:20 pm to 1: 30 pm in the afternoon shift.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
The Assam HSC Practical examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 8.
Assam HS timetable
|Date
|Morning shift ( 9 am to 12 noon)
|Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm)
|February 12, 2024
English
|February 13, 2024
|Music group A
Bihu
|February 16, 2024
|Chemistry, business studies, political science
|February 17, 2024
|Music group B
|Vocational paper I, vocational elective paper VI
|February 19, 2024
|Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II
|February 21, 2024
Modern Indian language or alternate English
|February 22, 2024
|Entrepreneurship Development
|Advance Sanskrit
|February 23, 2024
Music (group C)
|IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality, beauty & wellness, electronics, automotive
|February 27, 2024
Mathematics
|February 29, 2024
|Biology or Insurance or history
|March 1, 2024
|Fine Arts, economic geography, biotechnology
|March 2, 2024
|Advance languages, arabic, persian, sanskrit
|March 4, 2024
|Economics
|March 5, 2024
|vocational paper II, vocational elective paper V
Swadesh adhyayn
|March 6, 2024
Statistics
|March 7, 2024
|Business mathematics and statistics, geography, geology
|March 9, 2024
|Vocational elective paper VI
|Logic and philosophy or finance or psychology
|March 11, 2024
Anthropology or sociology or salesmanship and advertising
|March 12, 2024
|Home Science
|Computer science and application
|March 13, 2024
|Multimedia and web technology