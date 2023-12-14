close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, notice here

AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2023 06:09 PM IST

AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet for 1st and 2nd year has been released. Check timetable here.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIEAP has released AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for 1st and 2nd year students of Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024.

AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released
AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released(HT file)

As per the schedule released, the first year examination will begin on March 1 and will end on March 19, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The board examination will begin with Second Language Paper 1 and will end with Modern Language Paper I and Geographer Paper I.

The second-year examination will begin on March 2 and will end on March 20, 2024. The first exam is of Second Language Paper II and the last examination is of Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II.

Ethics and Human Values examination will be conducted on February 2, Environmental Education Examination on February 3, and Samagra Siksha Vocational Trade Examination on February 22, 2023. All three papers will be conducted from 10 am onwards.

The practical examination will be conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20, 2024, for vocational courses in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.

AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet

AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet
AP Inter Board Exam 2024 Datesheet
Exam and College Guide
