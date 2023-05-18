BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result: Board of Secondary Education Odisha has announced Matric or HSC or Class 10 board exam results and links to check marks online will be activated soon on the official websites. The board announced these results at a press conference. When available, students can check their scores on bseodisha.nic.in. They can also visit orissaresults.nic.in to check Odisha Matric result 2023. BSE Odisha Matric HSC result 2023 live updates. BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023: Matric exam result declared (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

To check results online, students have to use roll number and date of birth to login to the website.

How to check BSE Odisha Matric result 2023

Go to the Odisha result website, orrisaresults.nic.in.

Open the link to check Odisha HSC result 2023.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and the text from the displayed image.

Submit these information.

Check your result.

Download/take printout of the result page.

BSE Odisha conducted HSC or Matric exam from March 10 to 17, 2023.