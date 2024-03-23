Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 12th Result 2024 on March 23, 2024. Bihar Board Class 12 results when declared can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEB and also on HT Portal Education page. Bihar Board 12th result 2024 live updates BSEB 12th Result 2024: How, where to check Bihar Board Inter scores(HT)

BSEB 12th Result 2024: Where to check

BSEB Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be available on BSEB's official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results for intermediate examination can also be checked by the candidates who have appeared for the examination on the HT Portal Education page.

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Result 2024 on HT Portal for Science (not available now)

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Result 2024 on HT Portal for Commerce (not available now)

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Result 2024 on HT Portal for Arts (not available now)

Direct link to check BSEB 12th Result 2024 on HT Portal for Vocational course (not available now)

BSEB 12th Result 2024: How to Check

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB conducted the Class 12 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, from February 1 to February 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The examination for all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce was conducted in February 2024. The practical examination for Inter was held from January 10 to January 20, 2024, in the state.

Last year, Bihar Board Class 12 results was announced on March 21. The overall pass percentage was 82.74%. A total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the intermediate examination, out of which 10,91,948 passed the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.