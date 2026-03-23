BSEB Class 12 result announced, here’s how to check and download the result online

Bihar Board 12th result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. Results for all three streams, Science, Arts and Commerce, has been released together. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. Results for all three streams, Science, Arts and Commerce, has been released together.

However, the date and time for the Class 10 (Matric) results have not yet been announced. Based on past trends, the Matric results are expected to follow soon.

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How were the results be declared? The results was declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar.

During the result press conference, board officials released key examination details, including stream-wise toppers, the number of candidates who appeared, the number who passed, the overall pass percentage, and other relevant statistics.

Also Read | BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to check Bihar Board Class 12 results on HT Portal

How to check the results of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12? The students are able to access their results online via the official websites interresult2026.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and interbiharboard.com.

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website , enter their login credentials, and submit the details. The login credentials include: User ID and OTP/Password.

The scorecard will then be displayed on the screen for download and future reference.

Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times Education portal, where they have the option to pre-register for alerts.

The registered users will receive notifications on their mobile phones and email. The same link can then be used to view and download scorecards.

More about the BSEB class 12 exams The BSEB Class 12 exams for 2026 were conducted from February 2 to February 13 in two shifts, 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2 pm to 5:15 pm. A 15-minute cool-off period was provided at the start of each shift.

Last year, the overall Class 12 pass percentage stood at 86.50 per cent. A total of 5,08,540 students secured first division, while 5,07,002 students passed with second division. Around 91,788 students were placed in the third division.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was slightly higher at 87.21 per cent. Stream-wise, Arts recorded 86.15 per cent, Commerce 94.88 per cent, and Science 87.80 per cent.