BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 date confirmed, Inter results on March 25, here's how to check when out

Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The BSEB confirmed in an official post on X that the results will be declared at 1:15 PM tomorrow by Education Minister Sunil Kumar. Once When announced, students who appeared for the BSEB Inter results can check the results on the board's official website at interresult2025.com. BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 will be out on March 25. Check how to download when released.

Alternatively, the result can also be checked on interbiharboard.com. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 live updates

As informed by the board, the inter results in a press conference where apart from Minister Sunil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Education S. Siddharth will be present.

Along with the board results, other information such as toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also likely be released.

Notably, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state.

Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

BSEB Inter Results 2025: Here's how to check when out

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results when released

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

2. On the home page, click on BSEB Inter Result 2025 link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your Bihar board Class 12 result 2025 will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.