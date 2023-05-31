Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment results 2023 declared, 62.06% pass

BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment results 2023 declared, 62.06% pass

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 02:54 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Compartment Result 2023: A total of 34,792 students have passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 62.06 per cent.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Compartment Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday announced results of Intermediate Compartment examination for Science, Arts and Commerce stream students. Those who appeared in the Class 12th Compartment exam can go to the board website to check their marks.

BSEB Bihar board Inter Compartment results 2023 declared(Santosh Kumar)
This year, a total of 56,435 students had registered to appear for Inter compartment examination. Result has been prepared for a total of 56,061 students as 374 students are were announced pass after scrutiny of main exam result, as per an official statement.

A total of 34,792 students have passed the exam, taking the pass percentage to 62.06 per cent. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage is 63.51 per cent and in Commerce, it is 71.65 per cent. The pass percentage of students in Science is 60.46 per cent.

These exams were held for students who were not successful in up to two subjects in the main Inter exam (compartment), and for those who missed the main exam in February (special exam).

In the BSEB Inter Compartment exam, 50,236 students had appeared and 31,368 have qualified. For the special exam, 5,825 had appeared and 3,423 have passed.

BSEB has informed that results of Matric Compartment cum Special exam results will likely be declared in the next five to six days.

