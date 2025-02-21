BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: Class 10 Science paper today in 2 shifts

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the Class 10th or Matric Social Science paper today, February 21. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm (for paper code 112) and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm (for paper code 212)....Read More

Apart from the time given to answer questions, students will get 15 minutes to cool off.

All students must reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. For the first shift, they must reach the venue on or before 9 am and for the second shift, they must reach on or before 1:30 pm. The board further recommends students to reach the venue 1 hour in advance to avoid overcrowding.

Carrying admit cards is a must. Those without admit cards will not be allowed inside the exam venue.

Electrical and communication devices, such as Bluetooth, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, and similar devices, are not allowed inside the exam hall.

