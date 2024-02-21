 BSEB Matric Exams 2024: Exams on optional subjects tomorrow - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Matric Exams 2024: English exams held on sixth day, students to appear for optional subjects tomorrow

BSEB Matric Exams 2024: English exams held on sixth day, students to appear for optional subjects tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 21, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The BSEC said in a notice that the exam was conducted in Patna in a clean manner at 70 centres across Patna. It also shared details on expelled students.

The BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exams 2024 entered the sixth day today with students appearing for English in both shifts at all the examination centers of the state. The first shift was conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: English exams held today, students to appear for optional subjects on February 22. (Santosh Kumar )

A notice issued by the Bihar School Examination Committee informed that the examination was conducted in Patna in a clean and free manner at 70 examination centers.

Meanwhile, the next exam is set to be held tomorrow (February 22). The notice pointed out that since the marks of optional subjects will not be added to the total marks, it is not mandatory for students to appear for exams.

In the first shift, examinations will be held for Advanced Mathematics, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Maithili subjects will be conducted under optional papers from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, and music examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm.

Similarly, the second shift for the optional papers (Advanced Mathematics, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Maithili) will be held from 2 am to 5:15 pm, and Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, and music exam will be held 2:00 pm to 04:45 pm.

Details of expelled students and impersonators

The Bihar School Examination Committee also shared details of candidates who were expelled in both shifts on the sixth day. As per the list, a total of 8 candidates were expelled. The details are as follows:

  • Nalanda: 2
  • Gaya: 3
  • Jahanabad: 1
  • Arwal: 1
  • Gopalganj: 1

Besides, a total of 18 impersonators were also caught. These include 13 from the Lakhisarai district, 4 in Saharsa district, and 1 in Bhojpur district.

