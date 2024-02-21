BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for Assistant Architect posts; apply till March 11

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the application process for the post of Assistant Architect under the Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar. The application process will end on March 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC begins application process for Assistant Architect post, 106 vacancies available

BPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 106 vacancies.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Details:

Unreserved category: 26

Economically weaker section: 11

Scheduled Cast: 21

Scheduled Tribe: 2

Extremely Backward class: 27

Backward class: 19

BPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, Female, or PWD categories is 200, but candidates from other categories have to pay 750.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The candidates should possess a Bachelor of Architecture degree ( Bachelor in Architecture) from any recognized university or institute. Candidates should be registered with the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

BPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 37 years for unreserved males. For unreserved females, the backwards class/ extremely backward class ( male and female) is 40 years, and for the Scheduled cast and scheduled tribe, the maximum age is 42 years.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.