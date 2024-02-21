 Tripura JEE 2024 application process ends tomorrow, apply link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Tripura JEE 2024 application process ends tomorrow, apply link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 22.

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will end the registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024 tomorrow, February 22. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

Direct link to apply for TBJEE 2024

The TJEE 2024 exam will be conducted on April 24. The answer key will be released on April 29. Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)- 2024 Physics and chemistry examination will be held from 11 am to 12: 30 pm. The Biology exam will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 pm. The mathematics examination will be held from 2:45 to 3:30 pm.

The application fee is 550 for General male candidates. For SC/ST male candidates, the applictaion fee is 450. The applictaion fee is 350 for all Female and BPL (male & female) candidates.

TBJEE 2024: Know how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for TBJEE 2024

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

Click “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 on the homepage.”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application

Pay the fee and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
